Cronos: The New Dawn Reveals Gory Gameplay and Gravity Mechanics in New Trailer

While fans are eagerly awaiting Bloober Team’s upcoming Cronos: The New Dawn, a new trailer has been released. It showcases even more gory carnage, but also shows off the gravity-defying mechanics that help players traverse this nightmarish world. In the trailer, players are given an in-depth look at Sector A-0, one of the areas in Cronos: The New Dawn, as the Traveler, the game’s protagonist, embarks on her mission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the ten minutes of footage, fans get a varied look at what they can expect in Cronos: The New Dawn. Combat looks meaty and filled with horrifying creatures that will test the Traveler’s gear and skills. Enemy movement and dismemberment look straight out of Dead Space, promising even more sci-fi horror. What’s more, the Traveler has a vast arsenal that lets her tackle encounters in different ways depending on the foe.

The game’s investigative aspects come through as the Traveler searches this bizarre location in a world where physics no longer makes sense. As the Traveler heads to the hospital, players see how she manipulates gravity using a special feature of her weapon, as well as jumping to plates on the ceiling that seemingly reverse gravity. This opens up dynamic options for traversal, stealth, and combat.

Immersion and spatial awareness are two of the key goals on Cronos: The New Dawn. This has shaped how combat and exploration function as players uncover the game’s dark narrative. Using the environment to its fullest potential gives players the best chance to survive against the nightmarish foes and uncover the secrets in this strange world.

Cronos: The New Dawn has no release date outside of a 2025 Fall window, but Bloober Team has released multiple trailers showcasing the title. Cronos: The New Dawn will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S at launch.