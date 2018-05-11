Puzzle Fighter-Style Crystal Crisis Features Astro Boy, More Game Characters

Nicalis definitely has a taste for crossovers as of late. Earlier this week it introduced a new fighting game called Blade Strangers, featuring the likes of Isaac from The Binding of Isaac; Curly Brace and Quote from Cave Story and others brawling it out on the Nintendo Switch and PC. (You can catch a tease of it in the trailer below.)

But that’s not the only mish-mash of characters we’re getting from the publisher. Today it announced that it’s also bringing out a puzzle game called Crystal Crysis for the Nintendo Switch — and it looks to be just as zany as its fighting game.

The game is reminiscent of the classic Capcom game Puzzle Fighter as players will stack up blocks and coordinate gems to break them apart and stack up rogue blocks on their opponent’s side, all while taunting each other in cartoon-style fashion.

The cast features 19 different characters including a gathering of anime and gaming superstars. Perhaps the most recognizable for some fans will be Astro Boy as well as Black Jack.

In addition you can also play as Isaac from The Binding of Isaac; Quote and Curly Brace from Cave Story; Solange from Code of Princess; Aban Hawkins from 1001 Spikes; and even Johnny Turbo from the classic TurboDuo comic books. Yeah, remember him?

The trailer for the game can be seen below. As you can see Nicalis is definitely going for that goofy puzzle gaming vibe, which we desperately need since Puzzle Fighter isn’t on consoles. (At least, not yet — there’s always E3.)

A release date hasn’t been given on the game but it’s expected to arrive this fall, going for the price of $39.99. It certainly looks to be worth it — and, yes, you should be able to challenge your friends in two player. After all, what would a Puzzle Fighter game be without a little friendly competition? We know we can’t get enough of that around the office.