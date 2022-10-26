Cthulhu: Death May Die - Fear of the Unknown Launches on Kickstarter

CMON's latest Kickstarter reveal definitely got people buzzing, as there are a bevy of fans who have been waiting for more Cthulhu: Death May Die content. They got their wish with the announcement of Cthulhu: Death May Die Season 3 – Fear of the Unknown, a new standalone game that has been teased to bring a few new tweaks to the original formula. Now the new campaign is live on Kickstarter, and it has already surpassed its goal of $200,000 with 14 more days to go. Those who want to jump in can purchase the $Unknowable Pledge, which will get you the core box and all rewards for $100. You can check out the full campaign page right here.

Cthulhu: Death May Die is a cooperative game for 1 to 5 players where your team of investigators attempts to take down an Elder One after cultists summon it to our world. The original game featured a host of slick miniatures and some truly impressive Elder Ones to fight, and season 3 brings 6 new episodes and 2 new Elder Boxes. You can also now insert enemies unknown into episodes, meaning you can add sets of monsters to any episode of any season.

(Photo: CMON)

You can find the official description for Cthulhu: Death May Die below:

"The cultists have been painstaking preparing for this moment for quite some time. An Elder God, a being adrift in a different dimension, has reached out into their minds, giving them the knowledge necessary to awaken it and bring it into our own world, unleashing its hellish powers on the unsuspecting populace. Too late did the Investigators find out about it. The final ritual has begun. But with a little luck, the god might just be vulnerable for a moment after being summoned. That's when they can shoot it in the face.

Cthulhu: Death May Die puts players in charge of Investigators looking to defeat an Elder God that is being summoned to Earth. They are running late, as the summoning ritual is already underway. But if they can collect enough clues to find a weakness, or alter the ritual just enough to cause one, they can blast the god to death before it gets a foothold. Working together, players will fight cultists, search for answers, and try to keep their already-broken minds from warping even further."

