Cult Classic Horror Game Poppy Playtime Reveals First Chapter 5 Gameplay Trailer

Horror cult classic Poppy Playtime is gearing up to launch its latest DLC, giving players the next installment in the chilling story of Playtime Co. In the lead-up to Chapter 5, Mob Entertainment has treated fans to teaser trailers and new ARG lore drops. But until now, we haven’t gotten a firsthand look at actual gameplay from the latest Poppy Playtime DLC. Today, Mob Entertainment has finally unveiled the first gameplay trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, horror fans have enjoyed 4 thrilling installments in the story of Playtime Co. The highly-anticipated 5th chapter of Poppy Playtime releases for PC on February 18th, which means it’s just one week until go time. Naturally, that makes today perfect timing to drop a gameplay trailer so fans can really get a feel for what’s to come. Whether you’ve been following along with each pre-release lore drop or are just tuning in for the first time, you won’t want to miss the Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 gameplay trailer. It gives some more hints about the story that’s about to unfold while also showing off some of the new areas and puzzles headed our way.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 Gameplay Trailer Brings Fans Back Into the Action

Image courtesy of Mob Entertainment

Chapter 5 of Poppy Playtime finds players preparing to face off against the deadly puppetmaster pulling the strings at Playtime Co. This means solving more difficult puzzles and overcoming dangerous obstacles, all while drawing closer to the rotten core at the heart of Playtime Co. And of course, Huggy Wuggy is in hot pursuit as you continue your fight to survive. The new installment continues the story that has solidified Poppy Playtime as a cult horror classic since the first chapter was released in 2021.

On February 11th, Mob Entertainment dropped the first gameplay trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 5. And at over 2 and a half minutes long, it’s a pretty solid sample of what’s to come. The video opens and closes with cinematic footage, but it also takes players right back into the action with a look at some of the puzzles we’ll solve and characters we’ll meet when we dive back into Poppy Playtime on February 18th. You can get a look at the chilling exploration and puzzle goodness to come in the Chapter 5 gameplay trailer below:

This chilling new gameplay trailer gives players a first look at some of the new areas we’ll navigate in Chapter 5. It also introduces a few new potential allies in the fight to survive, and maybe even take out the Prototype once and for all. Together with the new lore drops and teasers, this latest trailer will no doubt have fans eager to finally re-enter Playtime Co… if they dare.

Chapter 5, officially called Broken Things, will drop for PC on February 18th. You can wishlist it on Steam and Epic Games right now to get notified the moment the DLC drops. For those who prefer to play on consoles, this next installment in the Poppy Playtime saga will arrive on consoles later this year.

Are you excited to return to Playtime Co. when Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 comes out next week?