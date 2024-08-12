Cult of the Lamb Multiplayer Update Launches With Patch Notes

Cult of the Lamb quickly became a hit for developer Massive Monster when it launched in 2022. Since then, Massive Monster has continued to support the game with several post-launch updates. The latest is the Unholy Alliance, which brings co-op gameplay to Cult of the Lamb. After weeks of waiting, the new update is finally here, letting players partner up with a buddy to take on the challenges within Cult of the Lamb. In addition to the free update, the team also dropped a new paid Pilgrim Pack, adding a new quest, five more Follower forms, and a few other goodies.

That said, the big addition is co-op. Players can team up with someone in local multiplayer and have an extra person to fight off enemies and manage the cult. There are also two new buildings and 21 new traits to play with, giving even veteran players plenty of reasons to jump back in. On top of all that, there are several new Relics and Tarot Cards to unlock and a few more quests to undertake. For the low price of free, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for the Unholy Alliance and Pilgrim’s Pack updates. Cult of the Lamb is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance Patch Notes

New Features

Local Co-op

Have a friend join you locally as The Goat and play Cult of the Lamb in Co-op!



Buildings

Nursery – Send baby followers to the nursery to look after them in a group.



Knucklebones Table – Verse followers or a friend at the knucklebones table.



Traits

Poet – Never work and have no interactions; they will sit near the edge of the base, writing poetry all day.



Unlawful – Has a small chance each phase to break out of prison, and can even break other followers out of prison.



Snorer – Followers with the Snorer trait wake up followers who are sleeping nearby by snoring loudly at night.



Insomniac – Followers with the Insomniac trait sleep during the day and work at night.



Inspired by Mission – Followers with this trait will only have positive conversations with other followers.



Excited by Mission – Followers with this trait will have higher mating chances after getting excited by their recent adventure.



Disturbed by Mission – Followers with this trait will behave the same way as catatonic followers. Healing them will remove the trait.



Polyamorous – Followers with this trait cannot get other wedding related traits upon getting married.



Pettable – Followers with the Pettable trait can be pet regardless of their skin.



Spy – Followers may join the cult by themselves with the Spy trait. Followers with this trait work and behave like any other followers and will leave the cult with 10% of gold after 5 days.



Reformed Criminal – Followers with this trait will be 10% more productive.



Scarred Criminal – Followers with this trait will act like Coward followers.



Hardened Criminal – Followers with this trait will act like Jerk followers.



Happily Married – Followers with this trait will be 20% more productive.



Unhappily Married – Followers with this trait will be 20% less productive.



Jealous Spouse – Followers with this trait will keep fighting other spouses until they kill them.



Murderous Spouse – Followers with this trait will keep fighting other spouses until they kill them. Followers with this trait always win fights.



Cursed – Followers with this trait will not work and have limited interactions, they also eat other followers.



Proud Parent – Proud parents have unique thoughts about their child and are able to hug them regardless of their age.



Overwhelmed Parent – Overwhelmed parents will also have unique thoughts about their child, will generally look exhausted and will have more frequent negative conversations.



Catatonic – Followers with this trait cannot perform any tasks and have limited interactions.



Fleeces

Goat Fleece – The Goat fleece is a cosmetic fleece allowing players to play the goat in single player.



Cowboy Fleece – The Cowboy fleece forces the player to use the Blunderbuss.



Transmog System – Interchange the appearance and abilities of fleeces.



Relics & Tarots

Normal Relics – 12 normal new relics!



Corrupted Relics – 8 new corrupted relics! These relics grant some great powers, but come with a trade off.



Co-op Relics – 5 Co-op relics that will only drop in Co-op!



Tarot Cards



Normal Tarot Cards – 9 new tarot cards!



Corrupted Tarot Cards – 9 new corrupted tarot cards! These tarots grant some great powers, but come with a trade off.



Co-op Tarot Cards – 5 Co-op tarot cards that will only drop in Co-op!



Accessibility

Force Weapon Mode – Choose a type of weapon to spawn at all times.



New Misc Content

Bishop Quests – Discover more lore about the Bishops in these new unique quests.



Dungeon Encounters – All 4 dungeons have been populated with tons of new encounters.



Fixes & Changes

Fixed occasional softlock when equipping a relic



Fixed hearts and other pickups spawning outside of dungeon rooms



Fixed users not unlocking the Axolotl form after completing the lighthouse quest



Fixed an edge case where Sozo’s questline did not progress



Fixed followers receiving the Disciple trait once they reach max level without doing the Disciple Ritual



And plenty more various bug fixes!



Stopped disciples from stealing other follower beds



Children and parents can no longer become lovers with one another



Added twitch decorations to mystic seller items



Jerk’s can be reassured and bullied. Reassuring will remove their jerk trait



Twitch Extension

Completely reworked extension backend to improve stability and speed of all integration features



Reworked follower customization flow:



Viewers can now customize their follower on a per-channel basis beforehand



Entering and winning a raffle will now make them appear in-game immediately. Once their follower is in-game, they will no longer be able to customize it until the player loads a new save in which the viewer has no follower yet



Viewers who have not customized their follower yet will not be able to enter the raffle



Added support for playing a game of Knucklebones against Twitch chat



More Help or Hinder options



Pilgrim Pack – DLC Patch Notes

Pilgrim Comic

Experience an adventure with Jalala and Rhinor in the digital Pilgrim Comic.



Enjoy the animated comic or turn each page in Traditional Mode.



Pilgrim Quest

New quest line that will allow the player to recruit unique followers into their cult.



Finish the questline to unlock the Bonus Comic Pages



Bonus Comic

Special pages written from the perspective of Jalala



Pilgrim Content