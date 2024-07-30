Developer Reveals New Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance Details

Earlier this year, publisher Devolver Digital revealed that the developers at Massive Monster have been working on a new free update for the hit roguelite Cult of the Lamb. Titled Unholy Alliance, the update will finally add the option to play with friends in local co-op, something fans have been asking for since Cult of the Lamb launched in 2022. The update is scheduled to drop next month, but co-op integration isn’t the only thing Massive Monster is bringing to Cult of the Lamb. Recently, the team shared several new details about Unholy Alliance, giving players an even better idea about what to expect when the update launches in a few weeks.

We’ve known since the update was announced that the second player would control the new Goat character. Of course, you’ll both be able to hop into Cult of the Lamb‘s roguelite combat, but the team has also retooled the existing minigames to give them a co-op makeover. That means you’ll be able to do activities like fishing and playing Knucklebones with your friend. However, that’s only the tip of the iceberg for the Unholy Alliance update.

In the PlayStation Blog post, Devolve Digital explained that the update “also introduces a vast array of new follower traits to the game.” That means your cultists will have several new personality quirks, which should keep things fresh when you jump back in whether you’re playing with a buddy or not. Examples of new quirks include insomnia, demonic snoring, and even the ability to bust friends out of prison. It’s also worth noting that when you send followers out on missions, they can now return with an altered mental state, which may affect the entire cult. Managing all of these additions to your cult will be key to building the best group of followers possible.

Unholy Alliance also adds two new buildings to Cult of the Lamb. Players can now build nurseries to care for up to three babies. Once a baby hits 14, they’ll move out and open up a slot in the nursery for more offspring. There’s also a new Knucklebones arena where you can play a game against one follower per day. If you’re able to beat them, they’ll level up instantly. The update also includes new relics, tarot cards, weapons, and more, making it much more than just a co-op addition.

Cult of the Lamb is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC. The Unholy Alliance update launches on August 12th.