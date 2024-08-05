Cult of the Lamb to Release Interactive Comic as Part of Pilgrim Pack DLC (Exclusive)

Cult of the Lamb is getting a brand new interactive comic that builds out the world. Today, Massive Monster and Devolver Digital announced the new Pilgrim Pack, a new pack of paid DLC. As part of the announcement, Massive Monster and Devolver Digital is also including an intriguing interactive comic that lets fans pick between a branching storyline to further explore the world through a new protagonist’s eyes. You can check out a sneak peek of the new interactive comic down below.

“Pilgrim lets readers explore the world of Cult of the Lamb from a new perspective, allowing them to experience parts of the world and its much loved characters in a new way, deepening the Cult of the Lamb lore and letting its beautiful visuals come to the forefront,” said Jojo Zhou, Head of Narrative at Massive Monster in an interview with ComicBook last week. Zhou explained that the interactive comic, along with the Pilgrim Pack, act as almost two halves of a story, with the comic exploring the world via the eyes of the new protagonists. The Pilgrim Pack will also feature new guests, new Special Followers, new outfits, and new decorations that can be accessed in game.

This marks the second time that the Cult of the Lamb has been explored in comics form. Zhou noted that comics let both fans and creators explore the world of Cult of the Lamb in an entirely new way. “They let us spend more time in the world without the pressure of progression, we can engage more deeply with the characters we encounter and places we go, and we can access new perspectives,” Zhou said. “The game is locked into a top down point of view, so it’s been exciting revisiting the world without the constraints of a videogame, getting more abstract with the visuals, and getting to know the characters from a closer perspective.” Additionally, Zhou noted that the comic allowed fans to see what life for other characters in the world, especially Followers who, in Zhou’s words, “live at the bottom of the food chain.”

When asked why the comic was done in an interactive format, Zhou noted that the creative team were still game developers at heart. “We feel like this is a unique approach, and has allowed us to bring interactive elements that let readers make choices and take different paths, inspired by the ‘Choose your own adventure’ books we grew up reading,” Zhou said. “The comic is about a pilgrimage through the Lands of the Old Faith and we wanted to capture and recreate the feeling of wonder, risk, and exploration.” The interactive nature also allowed the team to add music and sound effects to build atmosphere, and the comic was localized in all 10 languages.

Asked for a final tease, Zhou noted that the comic will explore the lore of some “often-asked-after” characters and even a peak at the Old Gods. “There is also a whole separate bonus comic unlocked at the end of the in-game quest line… but you’ll need to play it to find out what that is!” Zhou added.

The new Pilgrim pack of Cult of the Lamb will be released on August 12th.