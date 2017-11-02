Cuphead For Xbox One Is Getting A Physical Release – But There’s A Catch

Ever since it arrived in late September for Xbox One and Windows 10, Cuphead has slowly but surely been building up a strong audience of players, with its challenging boss encounters and its eclectic 1930’s animation and music style. But some fans were wondering if we would ever see a physical release of the game, particularly on Xbox One. The good news is that there is one coming, but it isn’t quite what you’d expect it to be.

Cheap Ass Gamer revealed this morning that a physical version of Cuphead for Xbox One will be released next week, probably on November 7th. The game is expected to sell for $19.99, just like the digital version, and features packaging similar to a retail release, with a picture of Cuphead and Mugman on the cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, it’s not truly a physical release like you’d expect. True, there’s packaging, but when you look inside, you won’t find a disc with the game on it. Instead, it comes with a download code for the game, meaning it’s pretty much the equivalent of the digital version.

There is a bonus that comes with the physical edition of the game, in the form of a bonus art cell that appears to feature the Devil, along with our main hero characters. So it still makes for a decent collectible.

But, really, why would you have a physical release without a game disc? That’s the glory of collecting games such as these, so that you can set them up with your system without needing to download it, and have a cool little disc that you can show off to your friends. It’s nice to have a box and everything, but it makes no sense to sell a physical copy that doesn’t actually have a disc inside. That’s like ordering an ice cream cone, and getting the cone and being told that the ice cream will be sent to you later.

The game is well worth checking out, but color us slightly disappointed that Microsoft didn’t go all out for a physical edition of the game. Maybe next year.

Cuphead is available now for Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam.