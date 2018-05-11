Cyberpunk 2077 Asset Theft Led To CD Projekt Red Taking Legal Action

So we’ve known about CD Projekt Red‘s latest game, Cyberpunk 2077, for some time. And while the developer will finally be unveiling it to the world next month at E3, there’s some stuff that managed to get away from them — resulting in a fight that the thieves weren’t counting on.

The company released its latest meeting of shareholders online which can be watched above. It’s a bit on the chatty side but provides more information about the company as a whole. And if you watch carefully, you’ll find out that CD Projekt Red president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski wasn’t too pleased when some of the game’s assets were stolen last year.

When that happened, the thieves attempted to hold the assets for ransom, threatening to expose them to the world unless they were paid handsomely. But it’s a tactic that failed to pay off as the developer instead took action against the thieves. While it didn’t reveal what came of that, it more than likely got the assets back since nothing ended up being leaked.

As a result, CD Projekt Red has become more protective of its goods and has vowed to be more dedicated to security so such an incident won’t happen again. That’s certainly for the better, as the game would’ve likely been spoiled had the assets been leaked. Whew.

That’s really the main highlight of the meeting, though it sounds like the team is very excited to showcase what Cyberpunk 2077 will have to offer in just a few short weeks. There are rumors abound that the game will be presented in a special hour-long demo just off of the show floor and may also take part in Microsoft’s pre-E3 press conference that’s set to take place on June 10. Nothing’s been finalized yet, but the game will truly make an impact in one form or another.

We’re hearing great things about this new project — and if it’s anywhere on the same level as the team’s previous work with The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, we’re in for something truly spectacular.

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t currently have a release date but it’s expected sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, along with possible next-gen hardware that has yet to be confirmed.