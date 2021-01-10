Cyberpunk 2077 Developers May Be in Even More Trouble According to New Report

✖

It has been exactly one month since Cyberpunk 2077 finally hit store shelves, but it’s surely been a slow one for the team at CD Projekt Red. After releasing in a dismal state on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the development studio has been working tirelessly to improve the game’s quality in short order. And now, it sounds like members of CDPR might be under even more pressure to ensure that the game reaches a better state in the near future.

According to a new report from Polish publication Benchmark, Poland’s own Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (abbreviated UOKIK) is now taking an interest in CD Projekt Red and is monitoring the situation with Cyberpunk 2077 quite a bit. As the entity’s name suggests, the UOKIK serves the general public in Poland to ensure that consumer interests are being looked after. While no action has been taken by the UOKIK just yet, they might do so in the future.

For now, the bureau is just making sure that CD Projekt Red follows through on the promises it has made in relation to the future of Cyberpunk 2077. In recent weeks, the studio said that it would be adding new updates to the game over the next two months to improve the console iterations of the game. If this doesn’t happen as intended though, UOKIK could move to fine CD Projekt Red.

It’s important to note that no fines have been handed out just yet by the UOKIK and there’s a chance that they never will. That said, if the office deems that CD Projekt Red was unfair to consumers in some manner and that the promised corrections aren’t enough to satisfy customer complaints, it could fine the studio by a max of 10% of its annual income. Again, there’s a pretty decent chance that this won’t come to fruition, but it may depend on the actions of CD Projekt Red in the coming weeks and months.

The biggest downside of this entire situation is that it’s only going to place even more stress on the developers at CDPR who are surely exasperated as it is. All in all, this situation has been a frustrating one to watch unfold in many ways, but hopefully, Cyberpunk 2077’s quality will continue to improve as we move forward. If you'd like to continue following our coverage over that time, you can do so right here.

So do you think that CD Projekt Red will end up getting fined in the future for the way in which it released Cyberpunk 2077? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to let me know what you think of this story.