Cyberpunk 2077’s CD Projekt Red Opens Up New Studio, Outlines Exciting New Plans

The developers behind the famed The Witcher series and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 have just announced their brand new studio in one of the “most technologically advanced cities” in Poland in order to make the new title “even better!”

This is a pretty exciting move for those eagerly awaiting the AAA RPG game, and we’re pretty stoked to see that there is a lot of room for expansion in the near future! This is bolstering our confidence that the future of gaming will consist of much more CD Projekt Red in the future and we are more than OK with that!

According to a recent press statement:

“Wrocław is one of the biggest and most technologically advanced cities in Poland and a playing field for serious creative talent. I think the scope of our current and future projects, as well as the overall package we’re bringing in, will pull in people who were hesitant to move to Warsaw or Cracow.” — says Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO, CD PROJEKT Capital Group. “The founding dev team of CDPR Wrocław is already pretty stellar, but I still can’t wait to see what talents we’ll discover in new people along the way.” — Kiciński adds.

Consisting of 18 talented industry veterans, Wrocław-based developer, Strange New Things, will form the core of the new studio.

“We’re pretty hyped to be on the spearhead of this new office.” — says Paweł Zawodny, Head of Studio, CD PROJEKT RED Wrocław. “We know Wrocław inside out and it’s an amazing place to make games. The team is strong, and I’m sure we have both the experience and the creative firepower to make Cyberpunk 2077 an even better game.” — Zawodny adds.

“Aside from their immense technological knowledge and artistic flair, the core team of CD PROJEKT RED Wrocław are just great people.” — says Adam Badowski, Game Director for Cyberpunk 2077 and Head of CD PROJEKT RED. “CD PROJEKT RED is not a typical game developer — we put gamers, creative freedom and quality games above making business. These guys not only share this approach, but, much like the rest of the team, think that this attitude is essential to creating epic video games.” — Badowski adds.

We’re expecting an official reveal at this year’s E3, they’ve already confirmed that they have something planned for the event. It would be the perfect time to share footage, the hype has been successfully built and the game is making solid progress with its development. Keep in mind too that their Twitter for this title came back to live after years of being radio silent: big things are happening! For those excited about what’s next, all of that patience is about to pay off. Stay tuned for more Cyberpunk goodness in the months to come!