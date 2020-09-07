CDPR Is Trending as Gamers Debate Microtransactions in Cyberpunk 2077

By Marc Deschamps

While Cyberpunk 2077 will not feature microtransactions when the single-player game releases later this year, the multiplayer aspect of the game will. Some fans are not too happy about this revelation, and have taken to social media to share their disappointment. In the past, developer CD Projekt Red had stated that the game would not feature microtransactions, but the multiplayer seems to be a different story. CDPR has previously criticized microtransactions, so many feel that this revelation is a bit hypocritical. At the end of the day, it remains to be seen how microtransactions will be used in the game, but both sides seem quite heated, regardless!

Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? What do you think about microtranactions being included in the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Cyberpunk 2077!

A lot of fans trust CDPR to do microtransactions right.

But there are a lot of people unhappy with the studio right now.

Many are defending the company based on its track record.

Yet, it seems that some are holding them to a different standard.

A lot of people are arguing just that.

That said, CDPR has earned a lot of faith from fans.

Gaming companies shouldn't be held on a pedestal.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

