CDPR Is Trending as Gamers Debate Microtransactions in Cyberpunk 2077

While Cyberpunk 2077 will not feature microtransactions when the single-player game releases later this year, the multiplayer aspect of the game will. Some fans are not too happy about this revelation, and have taken to social media to share their disappointment. In the past, developer CD Projekt Red had stated that the game would not feature microtransactions, but the multiplayer seems to be a different story. CDPR has previously criticized microtransactions, so many feel that this revelation is a bit hypocritical. At the end of the day, it remains to be seen how microtransactions will be used in the game, but both sides seem quite heated, regardless!

