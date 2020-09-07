CDPR Is Trending as Gamers Debate Microtransactions in Cyberpunk 2077
While Cyberpunk 2077 will not feature microtransactions when the single-player game releases later this year, the multiplayer aspect of the game will. Some fans are not too happy about this revelation, and have taken to social media to share their disappointment. In the past, developer CD Projekt Red had stated that the game would not feature microtransactions, but the multiplayer seems to be a different story. CDPR has previously criticized microtransactions, so many feel that this revelation is a bit hypocritical. At the end of the day, it remains to be seen how microtransactions will be used in the game, but both sides seem quite heated, regardless!
A lot of fans trust CDPR to do microtransactions right.
I genuinely could not care less that CDPR is putting microtransactions in the MULTIPLAYER standalone mode of Cyberpunk. I fully trust them to make it a fair system like Warframe or just a simple battlepass that only includes cosmetic items.— Jackyl (@Jackyltv) September 7, 2020
But there are a lot of people unhappy with the studio right now.
The damage control in the replies... You guys crucify other companies for crunching and adding microtransactions, but then decide to turn your heads when it's CDPR. We just want people keeping the same energy. https://t.co/qRRWMCuyZc— 🎮 FinishedTLOU2 🎮 (@LucasShotOG) September 7, 2020
Many are defending the company based on its track record.
I fully trust CDPR. They have not deceived us in the past nor have they released a greedy or bad game. So have patients and wait to see what the full situation looks like.— Awesome Face (@00awesomeface) September 7, 2020
Yet, it seems that some are holding them to a different standard.
Gamers: Microtransactions should NOT be in $60 AAA games!
CDPR: Hey guys, Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer will have microtransactions!
Gamers: It's okay we trust you guys :)— Virus_Kid (@_Virus_Kid_) September 7, 2020
A lot of people are arguing just that.
i'm half expecting to see "It's for the multiplayer only so it's fine!!!!!" since cdpr can do no wrong apparantly— dumb otter goes pog (@LightSkymin) September 7, 2020
That said, CDPR has earned a lot of faith from fans.
In CDPR we trust!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— LCC96 (@lcc96) September 7, 2020
Gaming companies shouldn't be held on a pedestal.
i don’t really see CDPR as the “messiahs of gaming” like everyone makes them out to be.
getting clingy towards a game company is incredibly dangerous behavior and has been proven so time & time again.
gamers “get betrayed” like every other month, this isn’t anything new— jravee (@jravee_) September 7, 2020
For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.
I mean, reputation matters in this context. If Activision stated this, I too would call bs on it. I'm not excusing CDPR, but I trust them enough to wait and see how they handle things before judging.— Luigi Player 2 (@astro_nuttt) September 7, 2020