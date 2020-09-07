Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Offers More Details on Microtransactions

✖

As the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 looms ever closer, the folks at CD Projekt Red continue to offer little morsels up about the video game and its many systems. Notably, it is known that the game's multiplayer component is going to be releasing long after the base video game, and thanks to a question during a recent conference call about how aggressively the company wants to monetize the multiplayer when it launches, we have some new information on how the developer intends to handle monetization as a whole as well as microtransactions.

"Well, we’re never aggressive towards our fans! We treat them fairly and we’re friendly," said Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt, in response during the financial results conference call. "So of course not – we won’t be aggressive – but you can expect great things to be bought. The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money. I’m not trying to be cynical or hide something; it’s about creating a feeling of value. Same as with our single-player games: we want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products. The same is true for microtransactions: you can expect them, of course, and CP is a great setting for selling things, but it won’t be aggressive; it won’t upset gamers but it’ll make them happy – that’s our goal at least."

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you at all worried about the game's microtransactions?