Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Explain Why FPS Doesn’t Take Away from Their Character Creation

CD Projekt RED is no stranger to hyping up RPG fans with excitement and thrill for a brand new adventure! After the incredible success The Witcher franchise had, players around the world are anxious to get their hands on their latest project: Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately that excitement was dimmed a little bit when it was revealed that the expansive new game would be in First Person, though both the studio and the Tabletop creator himself, Mike Pondsmith, have both reiterated why this was a necessary move. For those that are worried that the FPS will overshadow that intricate character customization feature, the studio is stepping up once more to sooth those fears.

“Well, it’s an RPG,” said Quest Designer Patrick Mills to the Official Xbox Magazine. “It’s an RPG before it’s a shooter. And it’s really about making a character and inhabiting that character and living in this world and making choices from not just the point of view of that character but also of yourself. With The Witcher, you had Geralt, and Geralt had a history. He had decades of books, games, comics, and even television series, with a new one on the way, and it was about guiding him through his story. But with this, we want it to be your story. So really, putting you in first person is the only way to do that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players will need to have an incredible arsenal of cybernetics and weaponry at their disposal, which is why the First Person perspective fits perfectly. Essentially, this is a First Person Shooter, and the gameplay design really was meant for just that.

With my own impressions of the game from my hands on time with it during E3, I feel like if they had made it in the Third Person vantage point, the immersion would have been broken. Especially with the opening sequence I witnessed during my time with the game. It was gritty and just would not have had the same intended reaction had it not been up close and personal.

Many were concerned about the vantage selection because how incredible the character customization is. The hair color, face, eyes, scars, tattoos – everything. If you’re like me and can easily be lost in hours of character customization, it’s understandable that you’d want to see that same character in action. But don’t fear, hopeful fans. With no loading screens yet fluid cutscenes, you will have plenty of time to see that pretty face of yours. That careful selection process won’t go to waste, I promise.

There is one bright side, however. There is a lot of driving in the game, and that can be toggled from Third Person to First Person, and vice versa. Which is good, because I absolutely suck at driving in games.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077 but I honestly feel it will be a few years off before it hits shelves.

Want to talk even more RPG goodness? Feel free to follow me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy – I’m the ultimate fangirl!

H/T GamingBolt