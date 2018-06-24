Cyberpunk 2077’s Director Is “Totally Against” The Witcher’s Ciri Being In The Game

CD Projekt Red is apparently already tired of being asked whether or not Ciri from The Witcher series will be in the developers upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077.

Now, I know what some of you are wondering — why would she? Well, here’s why.

Spoilers For The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Ahead

If you played The Witcher 3, you will know that Ciri possesses the power of opening portals between different worlds and traveling between different dimensions.

While on the run from the Wild Hunt, Ciri traveled through many different worlds, including one that when she describes to Geralt, sounds without a doubt like the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

You can hear it for yourself in the video below (2:40 mark and on):

Clearly this is a nod to Cyberpunk 2077, a little easter egg for fans to enjoy. And that’s likely all it is. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from hopefully latching onto it as potential evidence that Ciri will make some type of appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 — whether via an easter egg or a hidden cameo.

If you’re one of these hopefuls hoping for a crossover reunion, don’t hold your breath, as the director on the game is apparently very against it.

When asked when players should expect to see Ciri in the game by Polygon, the aforementioned director, Adam Badowski, buried his face into his hands and replied “Oh Jesus,” before replying with “I hate this question.”

“We are not Kingdom Hearts,” said Badowski “We are not joining universes, and I know that there are a lot of fans on the team and they would like to have Ciri in the game. But I am totally against it, still.”

“Maybe you will change your mind,” followed Marcin Iwiński, joint CEO of the company, and whom was sitting next to Badowski with a big smile on his face before turning to the interviewer and saying “There is a little hope there.”

Hopefully, you still aren’t holding you breath, because it sounds like there is a near zero percent chance Ciri will be in the game beyond possibly a mere easter egg. But who knows, maybe with enough pleading by fans we’ll get a little somethin’ somethin’.

In the meanwhile, you will just have to enjoy this Cyberpunk 2077 trailer narrated by Ciri.