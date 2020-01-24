Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition Pre-Orders Are Back

As you’ve probably heard, CD Projekt Red recently pushed back the release date for Cyberpunk 2077 from April to September 17th in order to polish the game and make it “their crowning achievement”. They had a similar delay with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt way back when, and we all know how that turned out. There’s every reason to believe that they can deliver a spectacular experience this time around as well. That having been said, if you’re all-in on the game, the Collector’s Edition is back in stock for both the PlayStation 4 an Xbox One.

You can pre-order the PS4 version here and the Xbox One version here. The set comes with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more. The standard game is also available to pre-order for the PS4 and Xbox One here at Walmart with a $10 discount. Best Buy is offering some sweet-looking Steelbook cases with their pre-orders in addition to a $10 reward.

On a related now, Funko recently unveiled their Cyberpunk 2077 Pop figure wave, and it includes Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand (2 vairants), Male V, and Female V. You can find the figures on Amazon. The GameStop exclusive Male V is available here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. For more news, media, leaks, rumors, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world role-playing game, be sure to peruse all of previous and extensive coverage of the 2020 title by clicking right here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

