Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition Pre-Orders Are Available for PS4 and Xbox One

The Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can be pre-ordered for $249.99 with delivery slated for April 16th.

The set comes with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more. That’s pretty breathtaking, but if it’s too rich for your blood, you can still get some sweet-looking Steelbook cases (pictured below) by pre-ordering the standard version for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC here at Best Buy.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020. For more news, media, leaks, rumors, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world role-playing game, be sure to peruse all of previous and extensive coverage of the 2020 title by clicking right here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

