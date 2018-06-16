Cyberpunk 2077 Has a “Cool” Stat, Here’s What It Does

Update: After our interview with CD Projekt RED, we know now what this does! It’s essentially street cred, and we explain how it corresponds with the other stats below:

Cyberpunk 2077 finally has arrived … at least in the form of a true trailer at E3 2018 during that epic Xbox One conference. Now that we’ve got some details about the game from the reveal itself, it’s time to get on that hype train! We recently sat down with CD Projekt RED to discuss the game in addition to an even closer look and we’ve got to say – we’re impressed.

Earlier today we shared the intense character customization that the upcoming RPG will feature, but we also got an interesting look at some of other ways to tailor the game experience – through stats. And there are some pretty cool stats that the title has to offer. Literally, there is literally a “cool” stat. As players level up their characters, more stats will become available to level. The usual RPG stats make their appearance such as strength and intelligence but there was another addition that was honestly pretty sweet: the option to be “cool.”

The devs were pretty mum about what “cool” actually does at firstbut, I mean, it has to be cool – it’s literally in the name. I’m assuming that since NPC perceptions can be heavily influenced by character picks that ‘cool’ will act in a similar way to that of Charisma and the higher the cool points, the easier it is to get away with certain actions/choices. I could be wrong, but that’s a direction I could easily see it going in. Since the dialogue options are highly influenced by which stats are leveled up, the “cool” dialogue options that unlock could let a player savvy their way out of a touch situation.

Since the game itself is based off of a tabletop RPG, much like The Witcher was based off of a set of novels, it was interesting to find out that “cool” was actually a stat in the original game. The stat in the tabletop version was intended to boost alongside attractiveness to help players in social situations. We’ll learn more as we get closer to a revealed release date but for now – trust us, it’s shaping up to be really freaking “cool” (see what we did there?)

For more about the game itself, as per CD Projekt RED themselves:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game.

With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”