Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reminds Users To Check Their Cooling Systems Ahead of Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches in just a few weeks. The lone expansion for developer CD Projekt Red's action-adventure RPG is coming alongside a free update to the base game that's going to update all kinds of issues players have been complaining about since the game's original launch. With all of that new content and systems, it would stand to reason that PCs are going to be tested. The lead scene programmer at CD Projekt Red seemed to confirm that recently by telling Cyberpunk 2077 fans to "check conditions on your cooling systems" ahead of the expansion's launch.

Now, it's important to note that Filip Pierściński's original tweet was met by many fans and pundits believing that Phantom Liberty was going to "melt your PC." Today, Pierściński confirmed that both the expansion and the base game with the update will still work on recommended hardware, so there's no need to run out and buy a new CPU if you meet Cyberpunk's specs. Instead, Pierściński was simply telling people to not forget to regularly check their cooling systems to make sure nothing is off track.

Follow-up to my previous tweet. My intention was to highlight the need to maintain your cooling systems and check them regularly. Neither Cyberpunk 2077 after 2.0 nor Phantom Liberty will melt your PCs. Game will perform well on recommended hardware. https://t.co/o2lNwZAFle pic.twitter.com/LmBePDfhY5 — Filip Pierściński (@FilipPierciski) September 12, 2023

It's possible that some users might have issues in the heating department, but this probably isn't the big issue some were assuming it to be at first. Just think of it as a helpful reminder that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is a resource-intense game and you should do everything you can to prepare your rig to handle it. For reference, the recommended CPU is either the Intel Core i7-12700 or the AMD Ryzen 7 7800. The minimum CPU is the Intel Core i7-6700 or the AMD Ryzen 5 1600. As long as you have one of those or better, your system should be fine summing you meet the other specs.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Release Date

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to launch on September 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unlike the base game, the expansion is only coming to current-gen consoles, so PlayStation 4 and Xbox One fans will need to upgrade if they want to play. It's also worth noting that, unlike The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk will only get a single expansion because the team at CD Projekt Red is moving on from its own proprietary engine to work on Unreal Engine. Phantom Liberty is not a standalone expansion either, so you'll need to pick up the base game to jump in.

If you don't want to buy the expansion, the base game is getting many of the gameplay updates for free. Update 2.0 adds a ton of new features to the game including new guns, car combat, and a fully redesigned cyberwar system. In many ways, this is going to be the Cyberpunk 2077 fans expected at its original release. That said, it's probably worth upgrading to Phantom Liberty because the expansion's story revolves around a character being portrayed by Idris Elba. $30 doesn't seem so steep with him involved.