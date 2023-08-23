Cyberpunk 2077's New Update Looks Like The Game We've Waited Years For

Cyberpunk 2077's latest update will dramatically overhaul the game for the better. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that has been hard to avoid over the last several years. It was one of the most anticipated games of all-time ahead of its release as fans were positioning it as a sort of futuristic version of Grand Theft Auto. CD Projekt Red had high aspirations for the game and promised a lot, but unfortunately, having never made a game like this, it crumbled under the weight. The game was a total mess upon release and resulted in it being removed off of the PlayStation Store for a time, mass refunds being issued, and many, many months of big updates. Eventually, the game was in a better state and fans were able to appreciate it more, but some fans still had a sour taste in their mouth from the launch.

However, CD Projekt Red has remained committed and is on its way to delivering its new expansion, Phantom Liberty. Alongside this expansion, CD Projekt Red will release a free update for current-gen and PC players, dubbed as Update 2.0. This update will feature massive revamps to things like police, combat, perks, and more as well as add huge new gameplay features such as vehicle combat. New story missions, vehicles, side content, clothes, and even a new district are also being added in via this update. You won't need Phantom Liberty to access this content either, so anyone who has the game on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC will be able to make full use of this content.

Ultimately, it looks a lot closer, if not better than the game that many people hoped Cyberpunk 2077 would be upon release. CD Projekt Red stuck with the game and has really outdone themselves with the support they've given the game and will likely win a lot of people over who gave up on it. More Cyberpunk games are on the way as well, but it'll likely be many years before they see the light of day.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will release on September 26th.