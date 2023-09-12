Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Event Returning Ahead of New Update, Phantom Liberty DLC

Cyberpunk 2077's free update that usher in "Cyberpunk 2.0" as it's been called as well as the Phantom Liberty DLC are both coming soon, but ahead of those releases, CD Projekt Red is bringing back its Night City Wire series. That means that we'll soon have another livestream event to watch that'll share more details on both the game's only expansion and the free update that'll accompany it. The Night City Wire event will take place this week on Thursday with the Cyberpunk 2077 creators already teasing a bit of what players can expect from it including an appearance from actor Idris Elba himself.

Elba plays a new character named Solomon Reed in the Phantom Liberty expansion, and he'll presumably be talking more about that role come Thursday when Night City Wire returns. CD Projekt Red has already set the time and date for the event while teasing players with a surprise or two as well.

Cyberpunk 2077's Next Night City Wire Event

The event in question will take place on Thursday September 14th at 8 a.m. PT, CD Projekt Red said. You'll be able to watch it via Twitch or YouTube, but we don't yet know how long the event will last.

What we do know is that part of the event will be dedicated to new radio stations that players will be able to listen to once all the content drops. CD Projekt Red has talked about those in the past when it said that a new radio station called Growl FM would be added with community-made tracks to be heard on the station. A previous tweet said that the radio station would be part of the Phantom Liberty DLC, but a more recent one shown below that depicts the breakdown between what's in the free update and what's in the DLC shows that the new radio station will actually be part of the free update instead.

Night City Wire is back — with a special #PhantomLiberty episode! We’ll talk about new radios, learn more about Reed from Idris Elba himself, discuss gameplay & new abilities… and throw in a surprise or two. Don’t miss it!



When Does Cyberpunk 2.0 Release?

We know that the Phantom Liberty DLC is coming out on September 26th, but what about the free Cyberpunk 2.0 update that's releasing near it? It was suggested previously that the new update would be out on a different date than the DLC itself, and CD Projekt Red did say that it'd have more news coming soon on the update's release plans, so it could very well be that that's one of the surprises CD Projekt Red teased for this new Night City Wire event.

Check out this handy infographic about the main features coming to #Cyberpunk2077 together with the #PhantomLiberty expansion — and the ones that will be added to the game in the free Update 2.0! pic.twitter.com/ky8LBu6rHN — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 1, 2023

Some people, however, are hoping for a day-and-date stealth release where the Cyberpunk 2077 creators say during the Night City Wire event that the update is out at that moment. That'd give players plenty of time to get acclimated to the revamped cyberware, new gear, and the updated police system before Phantom Liberty drops, but we may just end up getting a date for the Cyberpunk 2.0 release if nothing else.