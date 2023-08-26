Cyberpunk Maker Teases New IP

The makers of Cyberpunk and The Witcher RPG is teasing their new product. Earlier this week, R. Talsorian Games revealed the Cody Pondsmith, the maker of The Witcher RPG, is working on a new project called Project: Blue Moon. Details are light about the project besides a teaser image (seen below), showing a torii that frames both a blue moon and some sort of shrine in the distance. You can check out the teaser image down below.

Alongside the image, R. Talsorian Games also released the following teaser text: You've seen beyond the mask and now you must make a choice: forget what you've seen or leave what you know behind. If you join us, you'll be able to protect everything you've ever known and everything beyond your wildest dreams. Our enemy lurks in the darkest corners of reality. They hide behind masks of deception, waiting to strike. But remember, once you step through the gate you cannot go back.

More details about Project: Blue Moon will be released on August 31st.

Cyberpunk 2077's Tabletop Roots Revealed

While Cyberpunk 2077 is a top-selling video game, it was inspired by the Cyberpunk RPG created by Mike Pondsmith and published by R. Talsorian Games. Night City and many of the characters from the video game first appeared in various Cyberpunk products, which have been published by R. Talsorian Games since 1988. Pondsmith has since updated Cyberpunk three times, updating the world and jumping forward in the timeline via new editions. Pondsmith's R Talesorian Games currently publishes Cyberpunk Red, which is set approximately 22 years prior to Cyberpunk 2077 but uses the same continuity. In a recent interview, Pondsmith noted that his company is in charge of maintaining the Cyberpunk timeline up to the the in-universe year of 2060, with CD Projekt Red in charge of events afterwords. However, Pondsmith did serve as a consultant for Cyberpunk 2077 and collaborates with CD Projekt Rd on making future DLC for the popular video game. R. Talsorian Games has said they plan to publish more Cyberpunk 2077-related material in the future.