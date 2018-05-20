Cyberpunk 2077 Could Introduce Companion Characters, According To Job Listing

We’re just three weeks away from this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. And while several new game announcements have us excited, nothing has us more riled up than seeing what CD Projekt Red is up to with its latest project, Cyberpunk 2077.

The team already has some big presence planned at the event and has been working diligently to keep game leaks under wraps. However, a new job listing suggests that Cyberpunk could let you have some folks tag along on your journey.

Per the listing, the team is looking for a combat encounter designer, a position that will be responsible for “delivering memorable combat encounters that thrill and excite our players.”

As part of that job, the responsible party will need to create “memorable combat encounters based on predefined narrative, environmental and gameplay themes” and creating “level geometry” that “serves the needs of the combat encounter.” That sounds like a handful, but it goes on a little bit further.

The listing notes that the employee will need to put together “combat AI and flow, memorable moments/set pieces and companion AI.” That suggests that secondary characters could be a big part of the game including possible humans and/or droids that aid you when you find yourself overwhelmed by enemies. It never hurts to have a helping hand, yeah?

The job listing also calls for creating “both stealth and action based encounters.” This has us excited because it means you can approach each battle in a different way, whether you’re sneaking up on foes or just getting into a ridiculous firefight before you move ahead.

We’ve heard how much Cyberpunk 2077 will be taking sort of a Deus Ex approach — even going as far as to utilize both first and third person gameplay.

None of this is confirmed yet, mind you. But with the company’s E3 presentation less than a month away we won’t have to wait that long to see what this imaginative world will have to offer.

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t currently have a release date, but it’s set to arrive for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as possible next-gen platforms.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the scoop!)