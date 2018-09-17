Cyberpunk 2077’s Decisions Won’t Come Easy

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will have one hell of a story to tell once it completes development, whenever that ends up being. But no matter which way you go, you’re going to deal with whatever decisions you make.

While having a chat with the Polish gamers over at the arhn2eu channel (in a video you can see above), senior quest designer Philipp Weber talked about the impact of choices, even if you don’t necessarily see how they affect your character right away. Sometimes, it’s about the slow burn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One thing we also want to do is, every choice has a consequence, or can have multiple consequences. So maybe whatever you do in this one quest has maybe also a consequence in two or three other quests, which will then also go even further,” Weber noted.

With that, the good and bad decisions won’t always be clear to see. He said, “The thing is, we want to tell a realistic story. So we’ll never tell you if one of your choices is good or bad. You have to think about what you think is right. Sometimes, what you think is right, that’s the good thing, yeah. Sometimes, like in real life, it’ll be a good thing, and you’ll have a good consequence for it. But sometimes, how things are can go to the side.

“The thing is, we don’t want you to expect what happens. Because then it gets boring, and then you’re just like ‘Oh yeah, good answer, good answer, good answer’. We want to make a mature game. And part of that is, there’s violence, there’s sex, but that also means we want to make a game for adults, and we want to make you feel emotions, but we also want to make you use your head.”

Weber concluded, “Maybe sometimes you have to think about something, and and you thought that this was a good idea. And maybe it comes back later, with a big consequence that you didn’t expect, and now you have to live with it. Because one thing we also like to do is, sometimes the consequence comes five hours later, just like in real life. And then you might not just want to load your saved game, and go ‘Ah. I’ll just re-do that choice’. Then you have to live with this consequence, but you know, it’s part of your story. And for me, I think that is how we can tell the best story in an adult game.”

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t currently have a release date or planned platforms, but we should know more information down the road.