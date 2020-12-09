Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Tells Fans Why They Shouldn't Worry About Console Version

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release in a few short days, and some reviewers have brought up issues with the game's performance on consoles. While this might seem like cause for concern among prospective buyers, CD Projekt Red's Fabian Mario Dohla took to Twitter to calm those fears. Dohla addressed several questions about the game, prompting one fan to ask about stability issues on consoles. According to Dohla, Cyberpunk 2077's day one patch makes it "a different game." It remains to be seen just how much that might change the game, but that should help reassure those that might be on the fence!

The Tweet from Dohla can be found embedded below.

It is a different game with console update, yes. — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 7, 2020

Once Cyberpunk 2077 has released, it will be interesting to see how the game performs across the various platforms. The version on Xbox One and PS4 will certainly see some technical differences from the one coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, but it's impossible to say how noticeable the differences will be. Fans are holding out hope that the experience will be largely the same, but it's clear that the game is pushing some hardware to its limits.

Considering how difficult PS5 and Xbox Series X are to come by at the moment, a lot of gamers will be forced to pick up the game on PS4 or Xbox One. As such, many gamers will hang their hopes on the day one patch offering the type of improvement that Dohla says it will. Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year. Whether the game will meet those expectations remains to be seen, but hopefully the platform won't make a significant difference in the quality of the experience. Otherwise, some might be better off holding out until next-gen platforms are easier to track down.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

