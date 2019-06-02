Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Would Like The Brand to Become “Eternal”

We are one week away from E3 2019, which means there are a bounty of game reveals, updates, launch date announcements, and more inbound for all of the gamers of the world. One title that will definitely be in attendance, and one that several folks are excited about, is CD Projekt RED’s upcoming futuristic RPG. That said, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski recently discussed Cyberpunk 2077 as well as the company at the Wall Street 23 conference in Karpacz, Poland. Among the topics was the company’s future and how they hope to make their brands “eternal.”

Thanks to user “baal80” over on the game’s subreddit, who shared the English translation of the interview, we know that Kicinski sees CD Projekt growing larger and larger moving forward. “There are producers who release games from a given series every year,” he said. “We are doing something else. The most important thing is that the game is innovative and outstanding in some areas. The games we do sell for a very long time. We value the quality higher than the frequency. Yes, we would like to spend more of them and this is the plan, but we have to come to such a stage of development when we play parallel games at full speed. We would like to have two teams the size of one who works on Cyberpunk.”

He then goes on to discuss their current brands and how they hope to see them become integrated with pop culture on a very deep level. “When it comes to long-term goals, we want to grow,” Kicinski said. “We are insatiable when it comes to success. Every day, we are rather less than more satisfied. We would like to develop all the time at the current pace. We want to do more games, but just as good. We also want our brands – The Witcher and Cyberpunk – to become eternal. This is a huge ambition. We want these to be brands such as the American ones that have been functioning for generations, do not grow old and fall permanently into pop culture. From a business perspective, it is a solid foundation for the future.”

If the devs are able to deliver on the hype that Cyberpunk 2077 has generated since being initially revealed, which they are certainly capable of, there’s no denying that the upcoming RPG could be everlasting in the realm of pop culture. Plus, The Witcher is heading to Netlfix later this year and will likely continue to be a successful franchise overall.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but is without a concrete release date. Here’s to hoping that changes at E3 next week. In the meantime, you can read more about the game in our previous coverage.