Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Reveals Delayed Until After Release

Plans for the reveal of Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC have been pushed back to after the game’s December 10th release date, CD Projekt Red said. The developer spoke about the plans to reveal, not release, the DLC for the game and said that the initial idea was to reveal the plans for the DLC prior to the game’s launch. We’ll now hear about whatever is planned for the post-launch content sometime after the game is available instead.

We’ve known for a while now that Cyberpunk 2077 buyers would have DLC to look forward to, but beyond some comparisons to what we saw from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it wasn’t known exactly what people would be getting. That’s still not known, and we apparently won’t know about it for a while longer since CD Projekt Red wants to get the game itself out the door and into players’ hands first before talking about what the DLC plans look like.

As transcribed by Seeking Alpha, CD Projekt Red president and co-CEO Adam Kiciński commented on the plans for the DLC reveals in response to a question asked during an earnings call. Kiciński said the developer initially wanted to announce the plans for the DLC prior to the game’s release, but in light of the most recent delay, the plans were changed.

“The initial plan was to do before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects,” Kiciński said. “So, after release.”

Cyberpunk 2077 sounds like it’ll have quite a bit of DLC to keep players busy even after hours upon hours of scouring Night City, but it’s understandable that the developer just wants to get the game released at this point. While Kiciński suggested the plans to reveal the DLC were adjusted after the “recent delay,” but those waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 will know too well that the game has undergone more than one delay already.

Regardless of when we’ll learn more about the DLC plans, we already know enough about them now to give people something to look forward to. DLC releases have been compared to The Witcher 3 in terms of their size, and we know that there will be both paid and free DLC releases for Cyberpunk 2077 in the future.