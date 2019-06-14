Extended Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Demo Will Be Revealed Soon

This week at E3 2019, a Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay demo was shown off, and unfortunately, it wasn’t revealed beyond the show, leaving millions of fans on the Internet quite disappointed. But that will change this August, or September. According to community lead at CD Projekt Red, Marcin Momot, the gameplay demo will be dropped for everyone during PAX West, which will take place between August 31 and September 2. It’s unclear how long the demo is, but if it’s in line with the previous E3 demo, it should be roughly an hour long.

It’s going to happen exactly during PAX West. 🙂 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) June 12, 2019

As you will know, since the release of its E3 2018 demo, we haven’t seen anything meaty and lengthy of the game, so this dropping will be great for fans who want to see more of the ambitious open-world RPG. And clearly people want to see more of the game, given that its E3 trailer was the most viewed trailer of the show. As for whether it will include Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand in it, who knows, CD Projekt Red hasn’t specified one way or another.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. Barring any delay, it will release next year on April 16, priced at $60.

For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game itself, here’s an official overview:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”