The Most Watched Trailer of E3 2019 Is Cyberpunk 2077

At Xbox‘s E3 conference on Sunday, CD Projekt Red revealed a brand-new trailer of its open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077, which in turn revealed that Keanu Reeves is playing a major character in the game. Reeves then revealed the game’s release date: April 16, 2020, which is a Thursday. The Keanu Reeves reveal was perhaps the biggest moment of E3 2019, which was pretty quiet compared to year’s past. And thus perhaps it should come as no surprise that Cyberpunk 2077 is the most viewed trailer of the show. But not by much. Right behind it is Marvel’s Avengers, which has been up for one less day. In other words, pound for pound, it’s probably the most watched trailer of E3 2019.

After these two games, the trailer views dip considerably. In third is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And then after the new Star Wars game there’s another considerable drop to fourth, which is occupied by Halo Infinite. Meanwhile, rounding out the top five is Final Fantasy VII Remake.

We also have data for what’s the most liked trailer of E3, and it’s none of those games. Rather, teh E3 trailer with the best like-to-dislike ratio is for Planet Zoo.

Here is a look at the most viewed game trailers on Youtube out of E3. Cyberpunk, Avengers and Star Wars are comfortably the most popular right now. Thanks to @MikeArmbrust for the data. pic.twitter.com/nrSfPh01OL — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 12, 2019

Note that the above combines all trailers from a single game to create a final view number. Tracking for number of days is obviously inconsistent as some of these trailers released days before others. Note that some view counts may be inflated due to being run as ads. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 12, 2019

As an aside, here are the highest rated games of E3 2019. This is measured on the number of likes per dislike on all videos of the game. Seems people are very happy about what they saw for Planet Zoo, Ori 2, BOTW2. pic.twitter.com/LKglzGfSSV — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 12, 2019

