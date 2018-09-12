‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Nabs ‘Edge’ Magazine Cover

CD Projekt RED continues to impress fans as more and more news emerges about their upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077. This team is no stranger to a powerful narrative, as seen in their massive hit The Witcher, and now we get to see it hit news stands as the highly anticipated adventure nabs November’s cover for Edge Magazine.

Though the cover seems a bit premature given that it’s very possible we won’t even see Cyberpunk 2077 until 2020, the blend of futuristic style with a pop of 80s colour perfectly marries the upcoming RPG with its tabletop predecessor.

The enormous open world set in the gritty future filled with grime and glamour has been six years in the making thus far. From what we ourselves saw from the private demo back in June, the game itself looked incredibly polished and ready to go. Now the developers over at CD Projekt RED has confirmed the good word that the Cyberpunk adventure is completely playable from start to finish which means – we’re closer to that delicious finish line after polishing is done.

So what else is there to do? Plenty.

There is still tons of playtesting that needs to occur, bugs to be found and fixed, and not all of the assets are present. Basically – it’s like any other game in the final stretch, there’s always more work to be done. Still, this is a huge milestone for the team and great news for those anxiously awaiting release date news.

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”