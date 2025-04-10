Call of Duty: Warzone Gives Xbox Game Pass Subscribers a Former PS Plus DLC

A Call of Duty: Warzone PlayStation Plus bundle that was exclusive to PlayStation consoles is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The bundle will be free to those who subscribe and will not be available separately as far as we can tell which means that for Xbox players, it will be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass. The bundle includes a wide variety of items and cosmetics, making it well worth its value for subscribers. Those not already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass can join to collect the bundle. Here is everything included in the Call of Duty: Warzone Game Pass Pack 1.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Game Pass Pack 1 contains various items from the Blood Letting and Jungle Trooper bundles. Here is everything included in the Call of Duty: Warzone Game Pass DLC.

Call of Duty: Warzone – Game Pass Pack 1

call of duty: warzone blood letting bundle in the game pass pack 1.

2x Operator Skins

3x Weapon Blueprints

2x Animated Emotes

Weapon Charm

Weapon Reticle

Emblem

Loading Screen

2x Sticker

2XP Token (1 hour)

2WXP Token (1 hour)

Even though Microsoft acquired Activision previously, the PlayStation benefits continued for a short while likely due to prior agreements being honored. Now that the bundle is coming to Xbox and PC, players on these platforms can enjoy the content as a part of Game Pass.

Activision and the Call of Duty series have come under fire lately for the inclusion of over-the-top cosmetics. These include collaborations that don’t fit with Call of Duty’s gritty realistic style, bright neon skins, and skins from celebrities. Releasing this bundle is certainly a step toward showing the community good will given that it’s a bit more grounded compared to alternatives.