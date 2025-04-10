Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Release Date, Pre-Orders, and Xbox Game Pass Launch

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an upcoming dark fantasy RPG from the team at Sandfall Interactive. The game stars Daredevil actor Charlie Cox, and early previews have been exceedingly positive. In fact, some previews are calling Clair Obscur a potential Game of the Year contender. That’s high praise for a relatively unknown studio, but Sandfall has made an incredible first impression.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With hype at an all-time high, here is everything you need to know about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, including its release date, pre-order information, and Game Pass status.

Play video

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set to launch on April 24th. Given how much preview coverage has already hit, it’s unlikely that Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive will make a push to move the game’s release date back. Clair Obscur will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Clair Obscur is scheduled to be available on Day One with Game Pass. That means you’ll be able to jump in and stop the Paintress at no extra cost if you’re already a Game Pass subscriber. Fortunately, if you don’t have Game Pass, you can pick Clair Obscur up at a slight discount if you pre-order.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Pre-Order Sale

If you buy Clair Obscur on PC, you can get it for 10% off on the Steam or Epic stores. That discount also applies to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 but does not extend to Xbox players. That’s not a huge discount, but it’s a much more significant pre-order bonus than extra missions or cosmetics.

Either way, players don’t have to wait much longer to jump into the world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. In addition to featuring Charlie Cox, players will recognize actors Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), and Rich Keeble (Total War: Warhammer III).

Even better, the turn-based combat mixes in active defense, giving you the ability to dodge and parry incoming attacks. The onscreen action might remind you of Persona at first glance, but the addition of timing should make for much more active combat. Add in the ability to create unique character builds, and you have a game that should bring quite a bit of depth.