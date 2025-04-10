Elder Scrolls Fans Can Claim a Limited-Time Freebie Today

Update: Elder Scrolls Online shared that in-game code redemption was temporarily disabled starting at 2:30 PM EDT on April 10th. The Redeem Code section should return sometime later in the day, at which point gamers can claim the code 2025ESODirect for the Monkey Pet. The code is valid until June 20th, so there is plenty of time if you’re unable to claim it today. Original article appears below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, 2025 has been a year filled with anticipation for Elder Scrolls fans. With hopes for more news on Elder Scrolls 6 and increasing rumors about the unconfirmed Oblivion remake, there’s a lot to keep an eye on this year. Today, The Elder Scrolls Online fans will get some confirmation about what’s coming in the online game, at least, with the 2025 Elder Scrolls Online Direct. Along with the announcements for what’s coming to the online game, this direct will include a free pet and other Twitch drop rewards for players to claim. Here’s what fans can expect from tuning in today.

The Elder Scrolls Online first released in 2014 for PC, with console versions following in 2015. So, the game has been celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a variety of events, but now, it’s time to look ahead to what’s next in 2025. The Elder Scrolls Online 2025 Direct takes place today, April 10th, at 3 PM EDT. It will include news about everything coming to Elder Scrolls Online in 2025, as Bethesda previews changes “to keep the game fresh” with new adventures. The showcase will stream live on Bethesda’s official Twitch channel, which means that gamers will have a chance to receive exclusive Twitch drop rewards just for tuning in to hear the latest on Elder Scrolls Online.

The recently added A Guild in Crisis Quest for ESO

After the initial Direct runs at 3 PM EDT, it will be immediately followed by a Post Show livestream. This post-show event features the Elder Scrolls Online Community Managers, who will recap the biggest news from the Direct and talk about some of the major base game updates headed for the game in 2025. For those curious about Update 46 and more, it’ll be well worth staying on Twitch to hear a deeper dive. Plus, there will be another Twitch drop during the post-show. There is no exact air time for this segment, since it will follow whenever the Elder Scrolls Online Direct ends.

All Free Twitch Drops During The Elder Scrolls Online Direct and How to Get Them

The major highlight here is a 10-Year Anniversary Monkey in-game pet. It’s a polished-up version of the beta monkey that debuted in the game 10 years ago, and gamers watching the live stream will get a special shareable reward code to unlock it. We don’t yet know when this creature reward will drop, so The Elder Scrolls Online fans who want to get their hands on one will want to stay tuned during today’s direct.

No more monkeying around! 🐒 Today's the day! Tune in today at 3:00 PM ET/8:00 PM BST for the #ESODirect2025 at https://t.co/bzXK3AuDb5. pic.twitter.com/k3UbWg4GDP — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 10, 2025

In addition to the free pet in Elder Scrolls Online, viewers who watch the ESO Direct on Twitch will get a 150% XP scroll after 15 minutes. Further into the stream during the special post-show, gamers can get a Skill Respecification Scroll after watching for 30 minutes.

So, for those invested in earning some freebies in Elder Scrolls Online, as well as learning what’s next for the game, today’s Direct can’t be missed. Just make sure that you’ve linked your Bethesda account to Twitch ahead of time so you don’t have any issues claiming the free rewards.

Are you looking forward to another year of The Elder Scrolls Online? Let us know in the comments below.