New Epic Games Store Free Games Save PC Users $150

Epic Games Store, as it is every Thursday, has been updated with a new free offer for PC users. This week, the EGS offer includes three free games, though two come with a caveat. The third, however, is an underrated 2019 release and arguably one of the better free Epic Games Store games of 2025, so far. This is partially because the Epic Games Store free games four months into the year have been mostly disappointing.

The highlight of the Epic Games Store free games offer this week is River City Girls from Arc System Works and WayForward. The 2019 release is far from the most popular 2019 game, but it was a bit of a cult hit for fans of old-school beat ’em ups, and especially for fans of the classic video game series, Kunio-kun, which it is a spin-off of. Typically, those interested in owning the game on PC need to fork over $30 for it.

“There’s trouble once again on the mean streets of River City, but this time the boys are in over their heads,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “In this all-new entry in the legendary beat-’em-up series, hot-blooded heroes Kunio and Riki have been captured, leaving it to their hard-hitting girlfriends, Kyoko and Misako, to serve up some payback. As you punch and kick your way across town – either solo or with a friend in local co-op – you’ll gain new skills, chow down on power-ups, wield an assortment of weapons, and unleash an arsenal of combos, throws, and special attacks that will leave the bad guys crying for mama – all in outrageous 16-bit style! The awesome action is punctuated by manga story panels, anime cutscenes, and an epic synth-pop soundtrack. It’s an old-school rumble for a new generation!”

In addition to River City girls, Arcadegeddon and 5,000 in-game Arcoins are available this week on the Epic Games Store. The former is free-to-play, but the latter offers $20 of value according to the EGS.

Continuing the trend of free-to-play games being advertised as weekly free games, this week’s offer also includes also includes Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. More specifically, for one week those that log into the game via the Epic Games Store will receive Astarion’s Champions of Renown Pack for free. According to EGS, this pack offers $100 in value. Altogether, this week’s Epic Games Store offers $30 in free games, and $150 total in value.

