Cyberpunk 2077’s Ending is “Very Rewarding,” Will Have Complete Expansions

Those anticipating Cyberpunk 2077 have even more to be excited about now that E3 has come and gone. During the event, we finally learned when the highly anticipated title will be release as well as the fact that the Internet’s favorite human Keanu Reeves plays a major role in the title. That said, now that we can begin an official countdown to launch day, it’s time to start learning more about the upcoming futuristic RPG from CD Projekt Red, including what players can anticipate in regards to the ending and what lies beyond that.

During a recent interview with Prima Games, UI coordinator Alvin Liu discussed the ending of Cyberpunk 2077 without getting into spoilers territory as well as how the devs are looking into expansions. “We are talking about expansions in the future,” Liu said. “We want to make sure everything’s complete, but we also want to build open worlds. I know when I was playing The Witcher 3 and I finished everything, I still want to know what everyone was up to. I think we’re going to have opportunities like that as well for Cyberpunk 2077.”

Considering what CDPR was able to accomplish with The Witcher 3 and its post-launch content, fans are surely more than happy to hear the same could be done for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to this, Liu reassured everyone that what arrives on launch day is going to be a complete game.

“So I don’t want to spoil anything right now, but very satisfying story arc, right,” he said. “You’re going to see characters and you’ll see them develop. You’re going to see them go through conflicts and resolve those conflicts. It’ll be a very rewarding ending. We’re not withholding content, we’re not withholding story for the future to try to, you know, monetize it or sell it in pieces or anything like that. You’re going to get the whole, full value game here.”

Players will be able to experience this “rewarding ending” for themselves when Cyberpunk 2077 releases on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

