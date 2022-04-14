Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Expansion Release Window

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has finally revealed when its previously promised expansion for the RPG will be arriving. Since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in late 2020, CD Projekt has continued to state that major DLC and expansion content will be coming about at some point. And while we have yet to see what this new add-on will end up looking like, we now have a very broad window as to when it will release.

As part of a quarterly investor call that took place today, CD Projekt Red revealed that it’s planning to release the expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 at some point in 2023. A more well-defined window within this year wasn’t given by the studio, but it was said that work on the expansion is something that is expected to pick up over the course of 2022. In addition, CD Projekt Red also made clear that it will have more to share on this expansion at a time later this year.

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

In a general sense, this is quite a long time for Cyberpunk 2077 players to have to wait for new content. In comparison to The Witcher 3, which is CD Projekt’s last major release, that title launched in 2015 and received two expansions in both 2015 and 2016. To see a three-year gap between initially launching and then releasing this expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is quite lengthy.

Then again, Cyberpunk 2077 was also released in a pretty terrible state at the end of 2020, which led to CD Projekt Red spending the better part of 2021 merely looking to fix its problems. As such, work on any future content for the game was surely put on the back burner so that the studio could instead just try to make the title run better. Fortunately, at this point in time, many of the biggest problems with Cyberpunk 2077 have been ironed out, but they’ve likely come at the cost of player retention and general interest.

