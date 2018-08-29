‘Cyberpunk 2077:’ Failed Quests Can Completely Change the Story

CD Projekt RED has finally unveiled 48 glorious minutes of their upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 and though the streets of Night City are much different than that of their other series — The Witcher — fans are even more excited than ever before about what’s to come.

The gameplay reveal gave us a lot to ponder, including HUD changes and all of the different choices that players can make throughout their journey. Like any good RPG, choices will matter and in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, they can be devastating.

Thanks to a recent Q&A hosted by the studio, many of our burning questions have been answered, and one in particular about quests and their impact. Though they did confirm it won’t have a “Game Over” screen (or “Mission Failure” like in Mass Effect), that doesn’t mean that the consequences will be easy to stomach for failed missions.

“Yes, you can fail quests,” said Philip Weber, the game’s designer. “What we don’t have however is a game over state, the only game over that you will get is when you die. So when you fail a quest then it’s now part of the story, you have to deal with the consequences.“

This matches up with something the creative team said when we sat down with them during E3 earlier this year about how one choice, one response, could drastically change the outcome at any given moment. With such a vast array of characters to meet and missions to undertake, the journey to crawling out of the gutter and into a higher place in society will be far from easy.

Just in the gameplay demo alone we saw how differently character interactions can go. Players can condemn an entire sect of people with a simple “no.” Like any good RPG, this keeps players invested, emotionally and with their time, making the immersion with the character V much more apparent and the potential to be infinitely rewarding.

We unfortunately still don’t have a release date, but you can learn more about the game itself with our community hub right here!