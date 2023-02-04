New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.

For those with the compatible hardware, it's pretty big news, evident by both fans talking about redownloading the game and those that haven't checked out the RPG experience yet talking about checking it out for the first time. That said, it's worth noting while both NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex are now implemented, it remains to be seen how well.

Oooohh I might have to attempt Cyber Punk again, played maybe 30 mins when it first came out — Burns (@iBurnsFPS) January 31, 2023

Finally, praise Jesus. Can’t wait to test out on a second playthrough after my Witcher 3 first playthrough. You guy truly make the best games. — Artemas (@ArtNash3) January 31, 2023

As we've noted in our official review of the game, it itself has built-in replayability. That said, while it may be tempting to dive back in for a second time now, it may be better to wait until the Phantom Liberty expansion releases later this year.

"It's still nearly impossible to not get hooked on Cyberpunk 2077 and, more specifically, on Night City. I've completed quests that made me physically uncomfortable and yearn for justice or vengeance alongside the affected characters, and I've crafted my version of V into exactly the kind of character I'd want with the reassuring knowledge that there will always be an option that fits my preferences. The plentiful possibilities and outcomes beg for multiple playthroughs

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.