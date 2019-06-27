Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation 4 File Size Revealed

With Cyberpunk 2077 officially having a release date, fans anticipating the game are counting down the days until they can jump into Night City and hang out with Keanu Reeves. We’ve been learning additional details about the upcoming RPG from CD Projekt Red as they’ve been increasingly more open about development and what players can expect throughout the experience. That said, if the developer’s previous games are any indication, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be quite the large title in terms of file size. According to the PlayStation Store, it appears that the inbound game is indeed rather big.

As can be seen on the PlayStation Store’s page for Cyberpunk 2077, at least 80 GB of space will be required to install the game. Of course, this is by no means the largest file size we’ve seen for a game, but it is worth noting that the description does say “minimum.” As the highly anticipated title is still nearly 10 months away, there is a good chance this number will fluctuate, and it probably won’t be going down.

It’s also unknown if this will be the same for the PC and Xbox One versions, but they are all likely within the same area in terms of file size. Considering the size of the game, the amount of detail that has been poured into it, and more, it is completely understandable that it would be in the vicinity of 80 GB, or more. Either way, we will have to wait until the game launches to find out exactly how big it really is.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and it will be released on April 16, 2020. For more on the upcoming title and what it’s about:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Did you expect the size of Cyberpunk 2077 to be around 80 GB, or do you believe it will be even larger when all is said and done? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!