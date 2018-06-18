CD Projekt Red Responds To Backlash Over Cyberpunk 2077 Being in First-Person

Cyberpunk 2077 may have been the biggest talking point of E3, but in its ocean of hype were islands of gamers who had a bone to pick with CD Projekt Red for one reason or another.

The biggest points of criticism stemmed from its new trailer not being “dark” or “gritty” enough and that it is in first-person rather than third-person.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former complaint is a bit flimsy, but the latter complaint is a valid one. Despite previous rumors that the game was first-person, some expected — or at least hoped — Cyberpunk 2077 would be in third-person like the Polish developers previous games, The Witcher trilogy. Or, at the very least, have an option to switch between first-person and third-person.

But this isn’t the case. The game is completely in first-person, minus special instances. For some this is a deal breaker, and naturally, disappointment morphed into backlash on some parts of the Internet.

Backlash in mind, CD Projekt Red explained the reason behind going with first-person in an interview with Geoff Keighley.

According to the Polish developer, first-person is the only option that made sense, because it is only in first-person that it will be able to deliver the type of extremely immersive experience it is aiming for.

“First-person absolutely makes sense for us, because our company has always been about creating high quality role-playing games, and only by using first-person for this game, we’ve been truly able to achieve a very immersive experience,” said Kyle Rowley, associate design director on the game.

In first-person, CD Projekt Red can make the city and action feel more personal, more immersive, which should go a long way in transporting you into its beautifully imagined world.

According to almost every press member who saw Cyberpunk 2077’s behind closed doors demo, CD Projekt Red made the right decision. Every person who has seen the extensive demo has ranged from excited to speechless, and many have pointed out the first-person view does truly make the experience next-level in terms of immersion.

The game won’t always be in first-person though. Cutscenes will be in third-person and allow you to see your created character. And given how many cutscenes CD Projekt Red games have, this should mean you’ll see your character quite regularly.

Driving is also in third-person, so just like in The Witcher 3 you’ll see your character as you travel, except in this case you’ve downgraded from the legendary Roach to a measly futuristic car.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and may be a cross-gen release. For more on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage on it. Or if it’s our impressions of the game you’re after, click here.