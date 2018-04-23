Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 Could Be a Hybrid First Person/Third Person Game

UPDATE: Some documents indicate that the game will actually be both first and third person, though we’re not sure to what extent just yet. Still, a neat new approach!

ORIGINAL STORY: Over the years, CD Projekt Red has become known for its Witcher franchise, pretty much perfecting third-person combat with an amazing battle system, and completing the saga in style with The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. But a new report suggests that its next project, Cyberpunk 2077, will work very differently.

The studio’s latest work has been kept under wraps for some time, though that’s likely to change soon, with its first unveiling likely to be around E3. But now, a site called Gamepressure has noted that Cyberpunk will feature a unique style of play, far different from the Witcher games. Instead of a third-person adventure, it could end up being a first-person shooter.

According to a source close to the site, the project won’t just be a “regular shooter,” but one built around role-playing elements, which will provide a number of solutions for players to get around. They noted that it “should be closer to Deus Ex: Mankind Divided than Bioshock,” which could make for some rather fun situations.

With both CD Projekt studios hard at work on the game — based in Warsaw and Krakow — there’s also word that the latter team are working on a specific portion of Cyberpunk, one that’s set to take place on the moon. It’s likely to be a fast-paced segment, which will introduce wall-running in a similar nature to the Titanfall series, and some of the later Call of Duty games.

Of course, none of this is confirmed, since CD Projekt Red hasn’t said a word about the project just yet, so take this all with a very light grain of salt. Plus, from the sound of things, some fans aren’t thrilled with the idea of the developer making a first-person shooter, instead preferring another action game along the lines of The Witcher.

For instance, over on the YouTube channel where the video is posted, GarretAsh noted, “I really hope not — I would love it to be similar in gameplay to The Witcher.” And, true, CD Projekt Red perfected that style, but who’s to say they can’t venture out into something new?

A YouTuber named K RAKESH was a little more vivid with his comments, saying, “If it’s fps then it’s a waste,” while another, Turkis, was more optimistic. “I honestly would rather have a Third-Person Game, but let’s see what it’s like.”

Whatever Cyberpunk is, it’ll definitely live up to the CD Projekt Red standard, and should make for a must-see reveal at E3. We’ll let you know all the details as soon as they’re available.

The game currently doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There are also talks it could be coming to yet-to-be-revealed systems as well, but nothing is confirmed just yet.