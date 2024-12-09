Cyberpunk 2077 Announces New Features Coming With Update 2.2

CD Projekt Red has announced new features are coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with the game’s next update, Update 2.2. When exactly Update 2.2 will come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, remains to be seen. We know it will not be coming to PS4 and Xbox One, as CD Projekt Red has halted support for these versions of the game, but this is all we know about the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What we also now know though is there will be a new episode of RED Streams tomorrow at 5 p.m. CET on Twitch and YouTube that will “deep dive into the new features” coming with the update. There is no guarantee a release date for the update will be shared during the livestream, but that is presumably the plan.

CD Projekt Red has quickly squashed down some speculation on what Update 2.2 could entail, noting it will not be complete with a PS5 Pro patch, which CD Projekt Red has said is currently not in the plans. This could change over time, but if it does it will still be a while before this happens. It has also said there will be no new game plus with the update.

The new update comes as a surprise, as it not only wasn’t previously announced, but the suggestion was there wouldn’t be any more meaty updates to the game. However, the success of the Phantom Liberty expansion may have prolonged the shelf life of this game. CD Projekt Red is currently focused on The Witcher 4, but it clearly is dedicating a good number of resources to supporting Cyberpunk 2077 into 2025. Whether there will be any updates beyond Update 2.2, remains to be seen. There will need to be if PS5 Pro support is going to be added, but it sounds like this may not happen.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular open-world RPG — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals — click here.