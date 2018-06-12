Cyberpunk 2077 Looks And Sounds Amazing, Ambitious, And Outrageous

Following its reveal trailer during Microsoft’s E3 press conference, CD Projekt Red is back with more Cyberpunk 2077, this time in the form of screenshots/artwork and a dump of official information about the game.

And just like it did in its new trailer, Cyberpunk 2077 looks and sounds wildily outrageous, incredibly ambitious, and if I’m being honest, absolutely amazing, in its new screenshots and info.

First, here are the new screenshots:

And the new artwork:

And here’s the dump of official information about the game:

— The Role-Playing Game of the Dark Future —

About the Game

In 2077, America is in pieces. Megacorps control life in all its aspects from the top floors of their sky-high fortresses. Down below, drug-pushing gangs, dirty-tech hustlers, and slingers of illicit braindances run the streets. The world in between is where decadence, sex, and pop culture mix with violent crime, extreme poverty, and the unattainable promise of the American Dream.

In a world where you have no future, what matters is that you control who you are. To survive and protect your independence, you modify your body with advanced cyberware and take jobs others would never dare. You choose to live free, bound by no systems or controls—the only rules you obey are your own. Because you’re a Cyberpunk.

In Cyberpunk 2077 you play as V—a hired gun on the rise and you just got your first serious contract. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners, and corporate lifehackers, today you take your first step towards becoming an urban legend.

— Become a street mercenary of the future… —

Create a hero able to survive in America’s most dangerous megacity.

Create Your Own Cyberpunk Your name is V, and you can be anyone you want to be. Cyberpunk 2077 will feature full character customization, with gender, appearance, and personal background all affecting the shape of your game. As you progress. you’ll develop skills in urban warfare and network hacking, as well as modify your body with cyberware like infra-red eyes or neural reflex boosters.

Fluid Class System – Become a Netrunner. Techie or Solo.. or a mix of all three. Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t impose any player roles and allows all available classes.

See Night City Through Your Eyes – Cyberpunk 2077 brings first-person perspective back to the role-playing genre. Deep narrative immersion is a key design priority, and you’ll experience the story of the game’s protagonist entirely through their eyes.

Interactive Dialogue Control – You’re a participant, an agent, not an observer. Cyberpunk 2077 features an interactive dialogue system that gives players maximum control during conversations—comment on an uncooperative character’s tattoo to please them, or end a conversation early with a well-placed bullet. The choice is always yours.

Game Noir – With its mature approach to storytelling, Cyberpunk 2077 adopts elements of noir cinema and inserts them into the future of video games. Without a clear definition of what’s good or evil, in Cyberpunk 2077 you’ll make hard choices to define yourself in a city that wants to bring you to your knees.

— …and enter the most decadent megacity… —

Night City is a playground for dreamers, an urbarn jungle that offers luxury excess… or a bullet to the brain if you mess with the corporations.

Go Anywhere, Do Anything – Cyberpunk 2077 is fully open-world, which means Night City is yours for the taking – if you’re prepared. With 6 distinct districts to explore, hundreds of buildings and thousands rooms to enter, and dozens of miles of roads to hit, there are always places to be and things to do.

You’re Worth What You Have – The world of cyberpunks is all about your gear. Wear designer clothes, buy (or steal) cars, and acquire black market military tech to help you during your missions. Then use blood money to invest in properties all around the city.

Jack In, Run the Net – Night City is fully connected and offers countless cyberspace access terminals. As you explore the Net, you’ll discover layers of hidden systems, firewalls, and security programs deployed to fry your brain. During missions, you’ll clash with hostile netrunners defending corporate megabuildings—both in cyberspace and in the real world.

— …to uncover it’s dirtiest secrets. —

Story-driven and action-packed, Cyberpunk 2077’s cinematic plot was written to provide a rich and robust single-player experience. Offering dozens of hours of main arc quests and lots of additional activities like side quests and Street Stories, the game is a good fit for both hardcore completionists and gamers who like to focus on instant action. Featuring CD Projekt RED’s trademark storytelling system driven by choice and consequence, in Cyberpunk 2077 players navigate the streets of Night City along strongly contrasting paths to arrive at one of a range of story outcomes.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and is expected to be a cross-gen release, or in other words, release on the PS5 and next Xbox as well.

