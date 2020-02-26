Grimes Reveals New Details About Her Cyberpunk 2077 Character

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC doesn’t just have Keanu Reeves in it, it also has Grimes, who will be playing a pop star in the game called Lizzy Wizzy. That said, unlike Keanu, who will be playing a major character in the game, Grimes’ character sounds like a minor character. During a recent livestream, the Canadian musician briefly talked about her role in the upcoming CD Projekt Red game, as well as stated the obvious: the game is really good. (spoilers below)

According to Grimes, she hasn’t played the game personally, but she did witness someone play an hour of the game. Further, she’s obviously involved with it via her character, a pop star named Lizzy Wizzy who commits suicide while on stage. From here, a paramedic team quickly performs surgery on the star whilst she lays dead on stage, replacing her whole body with cybernetics. Eventually, she’s brought back to life as a cyborg, and then finishes the show.

Now, at the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how this all ties into the game, but presumably players witness this during either a side or main mission. It sounds like a sequence that would be reserved for a cutscene, but this isn’t confirmed. What is more or less confirmed here though is that while Night City is certainly bright and colorful in places, the game will also explore those gritty cyberpunk themes we all love.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches worldwide on September 17. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 and Xbox Series X release, however, CD Projekt Red did recently and seemingly confirm the game is coming to those plaforms.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

H/T, Reddit.