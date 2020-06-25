Cyberpunk 2077 Looks Incredible in New Screenshots

While fans will have to wait a little bit longer than previously anticipated for Cyberpunk 2077, that hasn't stopped CD Projekt Red from revealing more details about its upcoming game. Earlier today, the publisher released a new trailer as part of its NightWire City event. The new trailer showcased gorgeous environments, and some mind-blowing lighting effects, which can also be seen in the following screenshots. It remains to be seen whether or not the gameplay will be up to the standard set by The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, but at the very least, players can count on the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 will look quite pretty!

The screenshots reveal very little about the game's narrative, but the storyline will revolve around the various cybernetic enhancements that are commonplace around Night City, and that can be seen in the images below. Cybernetic arms, chins, eyes, and more are on full display. Every character seems to be enhanced in some way or another, and that really showcases the game's amazing attention to detail. It's clear that there's a lot of passion and effort involved in the game's development!

While Cyberpunk 2077 looks futuristic, there's also a retro quality, as well. Everything is soaked in neon, and the game's cars are clearly inspired by those of the '80s and '90s. Still, even the cars seem to have some unique enhancements, as well.

The screenshots might not tell players much, but some new details were revealed about the game today. It was already known that the game will have a lot of customization options, but Cyberpunk 2077 will go above and beyond in a major way. Players will be able to customize their character's mouth, jaw, piercings, and more. The game will even give players five different options for custom pubic hair! It's a bit strange to say the least, but it just further solidifies the amount of detail that CD Projekt Red is putting into the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release November 19th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Cyberpunk 2077? What do you think of the screenshots released thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!