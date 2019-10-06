New Cyberpunk 2077 Images Show Off Night City in Great Detail

Given that the world of Cyberpunk 2077, the upcoming futuristic video game from The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red, is both new and old at once, it’s nice that it seems determined to share more and more art of the game in advance of its release date. And several new images offer a detailed look at Night City and its environs, the place that is expected to be Cyberpunk 2077‘s central location.

Now, it’s important to note that none of these seem to actually show off anything particularly noteworthy. There’s no teasing of characters or hinting at the game’s storyline. Instead, these appear to largely be aesthetic imagery — a couple of which appear to be in-game screenshots — providing depth and detail to the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

You can check out the images, shared via the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, below:

As you can see, these seem to really just be evocative of the atmosphere that the game looks to create more than anything specific. There’s a neon-infused look at the world’s nightlife, dark and foreboding, and another image shows off Night City’s grimy infrastructure and daily comings and goings. Another piece of what appears to be concept art shows off the ultimate destination of everything in this world: the junk pile.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.