Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk’s Case Announced for 2026

Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk’s Case has been announced by CD Projekt Red. With the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly not coming until 2030 at the earliest — potentially with multiplayer — fans of the RPG series are left with minimal to look forward to in the rest of 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029. During this period, CDPR will release The Witcher 4, and the crossover between the two audiences is likely substantial, but for those who will not be satiated with a new Witcher game, this is going to be a long wait.

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To make it a little bit easier, though, CD Projekt Red has announced it is teaming up with Dark Horse for a special new release called Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk’s Case, a four-issue murder mystery comic set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. It follows the story of a private investigator who has been hired to find a killer of a power exeuctive. They haven’t been hired to bring the killer to justice, though, but to help them escape. But why? What the investigator soon finds is a much larger conspiracy, featuring one of Night City’s most dangerous gangs. If this sounds interesting to you, then you will want to be on the lookout for the first release coming on October 21, 2026. This first issue will cost $4.99. Meanwhile, there is no word on when subsequent issues will drop.

Additional Details

Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk’s Case is being written by Jordan Thomas, best known for Frank at Home on the Farm and Weird Work. Meanwhile, Nicola Izzo is the artist on the release, who has previously worked on Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer. The colorist is set to be Igor Monti and the letterer Frank Cvetkovic.

“Writing crime noir stories is always an absolute blast, so I was excited when Dark Horse approached me to tell a gumshoe detective story in the world of Cyberpunk 2077,” said the aforementioned Jordan Thomas about the new announcement. “I hope fans will fall in love with the new characters we’re introducing to Night City and be thrilled by the vicious, blood-soaked journey we’ve sent them on.”

Cyberpunk is a great universe that could use more exploring before a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel arrives, so releases like this go a long way. And this is contrary to The Witcher. While The Witcher has argueably the more rich and vast universe for storytelling, Geralt of Rivia is The Witcher. So far, when he’s been absent, it’s fallen a little flat. And this is the challenge The Witcher 4 will face, proving the series can thrive without Geralt as its protagonist. This problem doesn’t exist here because there isn’t a character synonymous with the Cyberpunk series.

What remains a mystery is whether this comic series will tie into the first game or the upcoming sequel in any meaningful way. Typically, these supplementary comic runs don’t, but there is usually some connection. Whether this is characters from the first game appearing or characters from this appearing in the second game, there is probably going to be something of this variety, but nothing more.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the comic and video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.