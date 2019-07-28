Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reveals More Johnny Silverhand Details

One of the most highly anticipated games in recent memory is easily the upcoming futuristic RPG from CD Projekt Red. We still have some time to go before Cyberpunk 2077 released, but we at least know exactly when it will launch for fans to enjoy. The biggest surprise unveiled about the title is the fact that Keanu Reeves will be taking on the role of Johnny Silverhand, who will be a prominent character in the game. That said, story director Marcin Blacha recently went on record to talk about the complexity of the character and how the actor had to have a connection with him.

Speaking with Xbox: The Official Magazine (via Wccftech), Blacha elaborated more on how Reeves was perfect for the role of Silverhand. In addition to this, he also discussed how the character himself will have a complex relationship with V, the main protagonist. “It’s a complex relationship, definitely something that will evolve and grow as you play,” Blacha said. “Johnny is an icon and a very powerful character, but—in their own way—so is V. Both will often butt heads, but I think they will also learn something from each other.

“Keanu Reeves has this history of playing characters who fight for something and Silverhand is definitely fighting for something. Or at least he was in 2020. When we thought of an actor for this role, we didn’t approach it on a ‘who’s the biggest celebrity now’ basis —the actor had to have a connection with the character, so it made sense. Cyberpunk 2077 is not a game about Keanu Reeves, it’s a game about Johnny who is played by Keanu. I think it’s something often forgotten when casting for roles for games.

“Similarly, remember Emperor Emhyr in The Witcher 3? When we decided to cast Charles Dance, he just made sense for that role—he had this regal aura to him, also because of who he played in Game Of Thrones back then. I think that history played a role in how Johnny finally turned out. A good actor, and Keanu is a great actor, will always infuse their character with a bit of their own special thing. I think, thanks to Keanu, Johnny is more relatable and complex, but at the same time has not lost any of his original rebelliousness and punch.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on what to expect in the upcoming title:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

