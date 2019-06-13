Keanu Reeves Has The Second Most Dialogue in Cyberpunk 2077

This past Sunday, during Xbox‘s E3 presser, CD Projekt Revealed a brand-new trailer (which is the most watched trailer of E3 2019) of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s upcoming open-world RPG for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And in that trailer was the biggest moment of E3 2019: the reveal that Keanu Reeves is in the game as Johnny Silverhand, one of Cyberpunk 2020’s most prominent characters. Not long after the unexpected reveal, CD Projekt Red confirmed Reeves’ character is a key member of the game, and not simply a cameo. That said, just how key is Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077? Well, he has the second most dialogue after only the game’s protagonist.

The news comes way of CD Projekt Red during an E3 Coliseum panel for the game, who also revealed that the character has 15 days of voice recording. And for those that don’t know: there’s a ton of character dialogue in CD Projekt Red games, so expect to hear A LOT of Keanu Reeves in the 2020-bound RPG

At the moment of publishing, it’s still a bit unclear what role Keanu’s character plays in the game. As you may know, in the Cyberpunk 2020 lore Johnny Silverhand dies about 30 years before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. In other words, it’s unclear how CD Projekt Red will get around this to add Silverhand into the game. Maybe he’s not actually alive? Maybe he was brought back to life? This is a cyberpunk future, so that’s certainly possible. Or maybe he never died, and CD Projekt Red is taking some creative liberty with the series’ lore. At this point, all we can do is speculate. Whatever the case, Keanu fans will be happy to know he’s in the game so much, and presumably is a very important character to the larger narrative of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen consoles. Barring any delay, the game will release on April 16, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

