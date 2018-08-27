Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Launch a Strange Livestream

UPDATE: The stream now appears to have an upload in progress.

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt RED have launched an odd livestream on Twitch that has viewers expecting some type of reveal.

Staying true to the Cyberpunk brand, the stream that was launched on Twitch says that the developers are streaming Cyberpunk 2077. The stream consists solely of an endless line of code that fills the whole screen on a black background with the stream titled “DATA TRANSMISSION IN PROGRESS_”. There’s nothing else happening right now, but there are still over 40,000 people watching the stream at the time this was published with everyone expecting CD Projekt RED to switch to unveil something. The same stream is also going on through YouTube, but the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account hasn’t brought attention to the strange stream yet.

One theory is that this stream is a build up to the reveal of either a trailer or a first look at the RPG’s gameplay, something that hasn’t been revealed to the public yet but has been seen in private demos behind closed doors. The streaming strategy has been likened to Bethesda’s Fallout teaser that aired on Twitch for an entire day before they actually revealed anything.

The gameplay theory is further supported by numerous sources who are teasing something big that’s coming today and is directly related to the game. Over on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, Redditors were feverishly looking for any clues pertaining to what the stream could be about. Multiple posts cited tweets, articles, and other teasers from different outlets, some of them referencing embargoes and hyping up rehosted streams for later in the day. According to different Italian game news sites, something’s happening at 7 p.m. CET which would be 11 a.m. PT, one of the sites saying that what’s to come at that time is directly related to Cyberpunk 2077.

We know that the game is now playable from start to finish, albeit in an unfinished state, so the reveal today could indeed by that CD Projekt RED is prepared to show off some gameplay for the first time. It could still just be a new trailer though, but with the public only having one trailer to watch so far, a second one would be hard to turn down even if it didn’t have any actual gameplay. Many people expected that some type of trailer would be revealed during Gamescom, but the developers only had new images to share with everyone.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development and does not yet have a release date.